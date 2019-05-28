Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS]

JoAni Johson is dispelling the myth of high fashion models needing to be young and supple to get booked. The booked and busy 67-year-old recently slayed the campaign for Rihanna’s LVMH FENTY line launch. Rihanna handpicked the senior-aged model herself to help push boundaries with the imagery in her inaugural FENTY luxury line campaign.

The teaser, which features Rih as the director, indicates that FENTY is for everyone regardless of age, size, race, and gender.

JoAni Johnson is hair GOALS. 😍 Her hair is gorgeous. I’ve been stalking her IG page. pic.twitter.com/nSFaZECwAE — Dee, The Creator™️ (@TheDeeNicole) May 27, 2019

At 67 years old, JoAni Johnson was hand-picked by Rihanna herself to become one of the fresh faces of Fenty Maison with the upcoming "Release 5-19". Rihanna's first step towards luxury fashion. Showing women that our beauty doesn't have to come with an expiration date 💖 pic.twitter.com/cuVg8EnamQ — Mics&Melanin (@MelaninMics) May 25, 2019

In the commercial, 5 foot 4 and 1/2 model JoAni Johnson looks just as fly as the other diverse group of models in Rihanna’s luxe clothing line. A New Yorker that has lived many lives, Johnson told Elle Magazine that she walked her first runway at age 65.

@rihanna Casts 67-Year-Old Model & @Ozwald_Boateng favourite JoAni Johnson in 1st @FentyOfficial Campaign, celebrating beauty in all its shades, forms & ages. Love. Use the power of fashion to make society more inclusive. #diversityrules #beautyisdiverse https://t.co/Fsq78Sud3M pic.twitter.com/0GklRubXCG — Janice Deul (@JaniceDeul) May 24, 2019

Can you even tell she’s somewhat new to this?

In the past few years, Johnson has since been landing campaigns from luxury lines like Pyer Moss, Ozwald Boateng, and now FENTY. She better WERK!

