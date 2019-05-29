Nipsey Hussle Giving Life Lessons After His Death [Listen]

Our White House correspondent, Geoff Bennett, checked in to give us an update on President Trump’s trip to North Korea and his insults to former Vice President Joe Biden but we’ll focus on positive news….

Nipsey Hussle’s death has brought awareness for life and continuing the mission he started. Someone wanted to start a go fund me for Nipsey but his family stated that he is good! Nipsey took the proper steps and set up a life insurance policy. There was a case study that showed that 50% of millennials don’t have their own life insurance set up! Geoff also warns us that it is cheaper to get it while you are younger and we must be prepared because God forbid your life ends from an untimely death. Ange expresses that even still through Nipsey’s death we are getting gems and jewels that we can all benefit and learn from.

