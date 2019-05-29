Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Lying To Your Self

In case you missed the vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Stop lying to yourself.” When you have a goal your trying to obtain the pressures of people can start to weigh in on your judgement about yourself. People can intentionally or unintentionally project their negative feelings on to you and you can begin to internalize the things that aren’t true. Quick encouraged everyone to stop listening to anything negative including those thoughts that you have about yourself. Learn to keep it all the way 100 with yourself and push through the negativity. If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

