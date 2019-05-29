Earlier this year, Gillette released a commercial asking that men do away with their toxic behaviors. They filmed an entire commercial documenting these behaviors and simply asked men to do better because these types of attitudes and behaviors have been harmful to not only women but other men.
Because people are not always here for progress, the commercial received quite a bit of backlash. And while a lesser company might have stepped away from making sociopolitical messages in their advertising, in order to protect their profits, they actually doubled down.
This newly unveiled commercial features a father teaching his trans son how to shave for the first time. And while there was also criticism for this ad, we’re going to focus on the people who loved it. See what others had to say below…
Source: MadameNoire.com
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com