Flo Rida ft. E-40 & Sage The Gemini “Snack,” Tech N9ne “I Caught Crazy! (4EVER)” & More | Daily Visuals

While we get closer to the summer season Flo Rida and E-40 live in places where the weather’s beautiful all year around so they pretty much know how to get things lit 24/7/365.

For their collaborative clip to the Sage The Gemini assisted “Snack,” they do just that as Flo and 40 take resumes from a gang of thickly curved young women whose talents seem to be posing for cameras and twerking like they were born to perform the dance. We’re pretty sure they were all hired for whatever positions they applied for.

Tech N9ne meanwhile leads an uprising at a psych ward where he and his crew take the staff hostage and terrorizes them with the toast and some sharply worded bars in his visual to “I Caught Crazy (4EVER).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Machine Gun Kelly, O.T. Genasis, and more.

