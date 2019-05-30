MAN ON FIRE AT WHITE HOUSE

TMZ reported a man set himself on fire on the ellipse side (rear portion) of the White House. This is the location where the White House Christmas tree is during the holidays and where government workers park there cars. The man is listed in critical condition. It is said more than 50 police officers was on the scene and it is still being investigated. Click the link below for video.
2 hours ago man on fire rear of the #WhiteHouse and #WashingtonMonument
