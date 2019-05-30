Angie’s Hot Topic: Yale Elects First Black Student Body President

It’s 2019 and Black Excellence continues to make history. Kahlil Greene is the first Black student body president elected at Yale University. Kahlil is a proud DMV native and graduate of Poolesville High School. He shares that he is excited to hold this position so he can amplify the voices of undersereved communities within his institution and community.

Kahlil acknowledges the Black Yale Students who came before him that laid the path for him to have this opportunity. “Any goal is achievable and if you work hard and dream anything can happen!”

See full interview below:

http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/montgomery-county-native-elected-first-black-student-body-president-at-yale-university?fbclid=IwAR09DQIGl-vk4HmsAHAe4lGkbnFcsyKEfoo1yUqamJSMVcZ3SFLc29xSuAo

