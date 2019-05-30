Vitamin Of The Day: If You Allow It, It Will Continue

In case you missed the vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was ” IF you allow it, it will continue.” Knowing your worth is a strong component getting closer to your next destination. You have to know your worth and add tax and shipping to that thing. You have to be clear about what you will and WON’T tolerate. If you continue to let people run over you and not set boundaries the mistreatment will continue. You have to be clear about your intentions and what exactly you need. If you want to watch the full vitamin, look at the video above.

