50 Cent Is Back On Trash; Claims Rotimi Owes Him $300,000

Why is 50 cent so petty? Now he’s claiming his Power co-star Rotimi owes him money.

It looks like 50 Cent is back at it again when it comes to collecting the money he is owed. This time around he is claiming that Rotimi has to pay up and he wants the money by Monday. As many of you know 50 and Rotimi star opposite of each other on the Starz hit series “Power.”

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to claim that Rotimi owes him, and Rotimi quickly responded and said he doesn’t owe 50 anything. “It’s crazy when you start to get to a level of success and people wanna start coming at you,” said Rotimi.

[caption id="attachment_4582474" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: KMazur / Getty[/caption] It's no surprise that 50 Cent is not one to shy away from a shouting match, and Instagram has become the new haven to hold these shouting matches. As a matter of fact, hip hop purists will remember that Fif came in the game hollerin, ruffling feathers all across the rap world when he dropped How to Rob in 2007, a song that basically was a diss to everybody. Scratch that. A diss to everybody and they mama. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqcpWW7T4lY Fast forward to 2019 and 50 isn't much of a rapper anymore, however he still remains extremely relevant in hip hop culture. He makes television we all love and bumps his gums against anyone that stands in his way. Or anyone that owes him a dollar. Check out the following list and let us know what you think! Also please keep in mind that we send honorable mention to 50's beefs with Vivica Fox and The Game, as the really good IG posts about those two have since been deleted.

50 Cent Is Back On Trash; Claims Rotimi Owes Him $300,000 was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

