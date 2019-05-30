CLOSE
R. Kelly Facing New Charges, Due in Court Next Week

New obstacles for singer R. Kelly.

The Chicago native is facing 11 additional charges of sexual abuse in his hometown. According to court records, the new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

The Pied Piper was hit with similar charges back in February. He was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

R. Kelly has denied all accusations. He’s due in court on June 6.

[caption id="attachment_3024230" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty[/caption] Gayle King is being praised across the board for her poise during this whole R. Kelly media circus. The respected journalist also sat down with Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends who claim they aren’t brainwashed are staying him by their own will. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQyhOryuTuQ Azriel was extremely combative and disrespectful while Gayle questioned her about her relationship with Kelly. At one point she refused to answer personal questions despite agreeing to do the interview in the first place. According to Azriel, her parents are trying to extort money from Kelly and threatened to leak sexual footage and photos of her if he didn’t pay up. Black Twitter didn’t take kindly to Azriel’s disrespect and read her for filth.

