New obstacles for singer R. Kelly.

The Chicago native is facing 11 additional charges of sexual abuse in his hometown. According to court records, the new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

The Pied Piper was hit with similar charges back in February. He was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

R. Kelly has denied all accusations. He’s due in court on June 6.

Source: CBS

R. Kelly Facing New Charges, Due in Court Next Week was originally published on magicbaltimore.com