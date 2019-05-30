Octavia Spencer is getting ready to star in Ma a horror movie that is actually her first featured role as the top talent in the film. Ma, tells the story of Sue Ann a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers by letting them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host as Ma turns into a sick tale of mayhem and revenge. Don’t let her drink alone. I flew out to Hollywood, California to sit down with Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, Makaley Miller Corey Fogelmanis, Dante Brown and Gianni Paolo for a fun conversation about Ma.

This week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine really highlights the reach of GlobalGrind as the kids revealed how much they rock with the website, and that they loved the episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine that highlighted Avengers: Endgame. They even broke out in an impromptu rendition of Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road just like the Avengers did. We also got to find out just how much their parents get on their nerves as Dante Brown, who also stars in Lethal Weapon on Fox said: “I think that’s just an everything day thing, that parents don’t want you to be great.” He was obviously joking but Octavia opened up about how people getting on your nerves is a natural feeling. We’re human beings and we have a gamut of emotions that we feel. You would actually be a sociopath if someone didn’t get on your nerves,” Octavia said. She continues by saying she won’t call anyone out but “Hell yeah people get on my nerves.”

Ma hits theaters on Friday, May 31st, 2019.

Octavia Spencer Talks Ma, Horror Movies & People Getting On Her Nerves | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

