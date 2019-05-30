OWWWWWWW, The Wave Returns: Max B Shares ‘Don’t Push Me,’ Featuring French Montana

After releasing his first track in eight years with “Hold On,” Harlem rap legend Max B returns with another single entitled “Don’t Push Me.” The song features longtime collaborator French Montana and samples Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message.” Both tracks will be featured on upcoming mixtape Coke Wave 3, which will be released later this year.

Biggaveli sounds like they haven’t missed a beat despite his current prison stint. His flow is still quick-witted and smooth over the beat, which also interlopes Puff Daddy‘s “All Around The World” on the hook. Max B hopes to evoke a nostalgic feel towards older fans while still keeping a modern spin for the current generation. He’s seeking to “recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self’ feel” in today’s music.

“My agenda was to attract the older fanbase who now listen to today’s music and are like, ‘nah, I’m not listening to that shit,’ ’cause they can’t relate to it,” Max B told Rolling Stone. “I’m trying to put some of that old flavor in with this new revolution we got going on.”

Listen to the track below and get your two-step on.

