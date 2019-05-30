Battle Rapper Tech 9’s Death Ruled Suicide, Was To Be Arraigned On Child Porn Charges

Battle rapper Tech 9—not to be confused with Kansas City MC Tech N9ne—passed away in late March. The Philly rapper’s death has been deemed a suicide, and the details surrounding his end are disturbing to say the least.

According to Philly Mag, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that the Germantown native died of an intentional overdose. Reportedly, the cause of death was an overdose of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine.

The day after his death (March 24), Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges.

Born Akhiym Mickens, he was also facing charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors, as well as other offenses. The charges stemmed from his arrest on January 5 in Philadelphia for allegedly assaulting the daughter of his girlfriend.

The details are heinous. Per Philly Mag:

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the complainant is the daughter of a woman who was dating Mickens. The girl told investigators that Mickens repeatedly demanded that she take her clothes off in front of him and that he would then masturbate in front of her. On one occasion, she alleged, Mickens forced his way into her bedroom with a knife and tried to get her to touch his penis.

Tech 9 is no longer here to defend himself, but bruh…

