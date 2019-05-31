Drake Got His Air Drake Private Jet For Free.99

Drake just may be the finesse gawd, too. Word is that Air Drake private jet he’s been flying and stuntin’ in was given to him for the nice price of free.99.

TMZ reports that Cargojet, which happens to be a Canada-based airline, gifted the 6 God with the plane because it will more than pay for itself thanks to the publicity it will garner. That’s not bad thinking considering not only is Drake one of the top and most recognizable rappers in the world, his trolling during the NBA Finals is also sure to bring even more eyeballs to his antics and lifestyle.

Reportedly, the 767 jet costs a cool $200 million. Drizzy probably will still have to pay taxes on it, though. Also, that gas bill is surely a mother.

But hey, if you got it…

