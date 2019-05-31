CLOSE
New York Teacher Fired After Holding ‘Slave Auction’ With Black Students

Another school in the state is also under fire for the same exact offense.

Different Backgrounds

Source: FatCamera / Getty

A New York private school teacher has finally been fired for holding a fake “slave auction” during her class this spring.

According to USA Today, State Attorney General Letitia James revealed in a statement on Thursday (May 30) an agreement with the private the Chapel School in Bronxville “to ensure equal educational access for students regardless of race and to provide all students at the school an environment free of harassment and discrimination.”

Part of that agreement as been to fire the teacher, Rebecca Antinozz, who has been on leave since the incident in March.

Remember, during a class project the fifth grade teacher asked two Black students to leave the room and stand in the hallway after she placed imaginary chains and shackles on them. Antinozz then asked them to come back to class as a means for white students to “buy” them.

“The investigation found that the teacher’s reenactments in the two classes had a profoundly negative effect on all of the students present — especially the African-American students — and the school community at large,” the AG’s Office said.

While the AG’s office confirmed that this incident happened, Antinozz’s lawyers deny these findings.

“Since the first inaccurate reporting on the history lesson occurred in March, Ms. Antinozzi has received overwhelming support from her students and their parents, including many African-American parents and students,” her lawyers from the Cuddy and Feder firm said.

“As they will attest, Ms. Antinozzi is a devoted, tireless, and beloved teacher who respects and cares for all of her students. As she has consistently stated, the history lesson has been falsely characterized, and many portions of the lesson as reported did not occur.”

Sadly, this isn’t the only fake slave auction to be reenacted in a New York school this year.

WWNY News reported on May 30 that a Watertown City School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of making Black students act as slaves in a mock auction as part of a lesson.

According to Nicole Dayes, the mother of one of the students, her fourth grade son told her the incident happened this Tuesday at North Elementary School.

“He and another African American child were put up in the middle of the class and told they were now slaves,” the mother told the news station in an email.

She added, “The teacher then started the ‘bidding’ by assigning prices to the Caucasian students. After the winning bid was placed, my son was then told how slaves would take the slave owners last name and what he was to call the slave owner by. Then my son and the other ‘slave’ were instructed to call the Caucasian child by ‘master’ and the child’s last name.”

The Watertown City School District has acknowledged that they are currently investigated the situation.

“[We] received complaints from parents that a fourth grade teacher exercised poor judgment in teaching a recent lesson. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation into the matter,” officials said in a statement.

It’s 2019. How is this still happening?

