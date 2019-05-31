Jenny from the block is partnering with Guess for her ‘It’s My Party Tour‘. This isn’t the first time the singer and actress has worked with the brand, being the face of their jeans campaign in Spring 2018. With 30 dates in the US and Canada, the denim line will be supplying concert goers with concert t-shirts, and exclusive denim jackets.

You’ll also get to see Jennifer Lopez’s backup dancers in Guess and Marciano ensembles. Lopez will be wearing the clothing to fan meet and greets during the tour with dates in June and July. Don’t worry if you can’t make it to one of the concerts. Yes, the line is exclusive to the tour and will only be sold in the venues; however, select pieces will be available online. Yess!

No word yet on the cost of the merch, but I wouldn’t be surprised if t-shirts were around $50-$60 and the denim jackets in the 1’s ($100 range) or 2’s ($200 range)…if they are being egregious.

I’ve said it before, but I feel technology has moved every industry forward quickly, with the exception of retail. Social media; however, is undoubtedly it’s golden goose and brands are leaning heavily toward it, though they are still deciphering the return on the investment. More and more brands are moving away from traditional marketing and looking to influencers and opportunities to garner new eyes and excite their current fanbase.

I’m looking forward to see what the collection looks like and the style on tour. Will you be buying the merchandise? Take our poll below.

Jennifer Lopez Collaborates With Guess For Her North America Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com