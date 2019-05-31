CLOSE
Virginia Beach Shooter Taken Into Custody; Several Injured

Virginia Beach, VA.

Source: Rudi Von Briel / Getty

According to Wavy TV 10 the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to an active shooter early this afternoon.

 

The entire ordeal took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Wavy reported that while several employees made it out safely, quite a few were in fact injured.

 

 

A nearby hospital was placed on lockdown and authorities urged the public to avoid the area, while officers worked to secure the building.

Just before 5:00 PM, the Virginia Beach Police Department alerted the media that the shooter was in custody. Several have been injured, however, authorities have not confirmed specific details or if there have been any casualties.

This is still a developing story.

Source: Wavy TV 10/Wavy News

