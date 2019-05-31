According to Wavy TV 10 the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to an active shooter early this afternoon.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The entire ordeal took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Wavy reported that while several employees made it out safely, quite a few were in fact injured.

Employees coming out of the area of building 2 in droves. Many crying and holding each other @WAVY_News #757Alert pic.twitter.com/Z9bblHvBxc — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019

“I can’t believe this.” Employees of @CityofVaBeach moved to near the courthouse…2 taken to hospital with injuries per @sentarahealth @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vXvTDr23AU — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019

A nearby hospital was placed on lockdown and authorities urged the public to avoid the area, while officers worked to secure the building.

Just before 5:00 PM, the Virginia Beach Police Department alerted the media that the shooter was in custody. Several have been injured, however, authorities have not confirmed specific details or if there have been any casualties.

This is still a developing story.

Source: Wavy TV 10/Wavy News

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Virginia Beach Shooter Taken Into Custody; Several Injured was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: