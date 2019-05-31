In a shocking and chilling revelation, Quanell X says he spoke to Derion Vence, the stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis. X told investigators into the girl’s now month-long disappearance that Vence confessed that Davis is dead and that her death was an “accident.”

Speaking to reporters alongside Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller, X says he visited Vence in jail where Vence expressed how he felt he was being mistreated in the media about the case. Vence then told him that Davis’ body was dumped on the side of the road in Arkansas.

Miller says he and his team are heading to Arkansas now.

Earlier this week, X revealed that he was no longer working with the girl’s mother because she was not being truthful in the child’s disappearance.

RELATED: Quanell X On Maleah Davis’ Mom: ‘She Knows What Happened’

RELATED: Stepfather Considered Person Of Interest In Maleah Davis Case

Quanell X Says Derion Vence Dumped Maleah Davis’ Body In Arkansas was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: