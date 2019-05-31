Dancehall music may have evolved in Jamaica in the late 1970s, but it didn’t hit stateside until the 1980s.

By the 1990s, dancehall became increasingly popular, with artists constantly linking up with American artists to create some of the classic records we spill spin today. But, it’s important to understand the genre’s roots.

Class is in session this Black Music Month! We complied a playlist of the most sampled dancehall records in music. Feel free to wine up yuh waist to these jams.

Black Music Month: Dancehall 101 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

