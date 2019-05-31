Cosmopolitan Hotel Will Apologize To Meek Mill, He Will Reportedly Accept It

The Cosmopolitan Hotel was the subject of claims of being racist by Meek Mill when they refused to allow him entry to see a Mustard concert. The Vegas hotel initially claimed the reason for its decision was due to capacity issues and not the rapper’s skin color. Well, it would seem the threat of a hefty lawsuit from Mill’s attorney and support from other rappers got the hotel chain to issue an apology to the “Uptown Vibes” rapper that he will accept.

TMZ exclusively reports the Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas will issue Meek Mill a public apology for threatening to have him arrested he tried to enter the property. The celebrity gossip site also reveals the OJ Simpson and Snoop Dogg also had issues with the Cosmopolitan as well.

Per TMZ:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us, the Cosmo will issue a “significant public apology” expressing regret and accepting fault when Meek was told last Saturday to leave the hotel … or else.

TMZ broke the story, Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, prepared a lawsuit he intended to file this week against the hotel, claiming racial discrimination and defamation. Tacopina claims there is a blacklist for black rappers at the hotel, but hotel sources say that’s BS.

We’ve also learned the lawyer for O.J. Simpson reached out to Tacopina, saying O.J. had been mistreated by the hotel as well. In November 2017, hotel staff kicked O.J. out after the staff claimed he was intoxicated and unruly. He was permanently banned from the grounds.

We’re also told Snoop Dogg‘s people reached out and claimed mistreatment by the Cosmo.

In the end, there will be no lawsuit and everyone is putting this behind them.

Yo Gotti also revealed he also experienced the “similar discrimination” from the Cosmopolitan and other Vegas hotels.

“Unfortunately, I’ve experienced similar discrimination at the Cosmopolitan and other Vegas hotels. It’s a disgrace that these establishments continue to judge us by the color of our skin and our professions instead of recognizing our artistry and dedication to our communities. I stand with Meek Mill and all my peers in the hip-hop community that have been disrespected by places like the Cosmopolitan.”

Meek Mill, since sharing the incident on his Instagram account, had support from fellow Hip-Hop peers like T.I., and 50 Cent. Looks like the Cosmopolitan didn’t want any of the smoke that Meek and his attorney was looking to bring.

