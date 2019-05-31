While Drake is taking a break from being the King of The North to act a fool and mouth off at a few Warriors who are visiting his land, fellow Canadian Tory Lanez continues to focus on his grind and keep his name buzzing out in these streets.

In his latest clip to the Quavo and Tyga assisted “Broke Leg,” Lanez and company find themselves surrounded by women who use crutches as props as they twerk their butts off like their lives depended on it. We bet this was the first time a video shoot had Icey Hot by the tons for booty soreness.

Trippie Redd meanwhile continues to take shots at his former rival turned states evidence, Tekashi 6ix9ine as he gets his Call of Duty on before we see a white rat with rainbow streaks on it’s fur (LOL) creeping through the battlefield in his military themed visual to “Under Enemy Arms.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boogie, Son of Tony and more.

TORY LANEZ FT. QUAVO & TYGA – “BROKE LEG”

TRIPPIE REDD – “UNDER ENEMY ARMS”

BOOGIE – “EXPOSE ME FREESTYLE”

SON OF TONY – “ASYLUM”

NESSLY FT. LIL YACHTY – “FOREIGN SHEETS”

DON TOLIVER – “NO IDEA”

DIGGY – “GOIN”

Tory Lanez ft. Quavo & Tyga “Broke Leg,” Trippie Redd “Under Enemy Arms” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: