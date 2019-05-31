The fans asked and Cardi B has granted their wish. Trap’s Selena has finally dropped her long teased follow-up single.

As spotted on Complex back in December 2018 the Bronx bombshell shared an in-studio performance of an unreleased track. Wearing a “bute” little red dress and using a copious amount of finger guns, she proudly rapped “Cardi don’t need no more press!”. The brief clip took on a life of its’ own and naturally the Bardi Gang wanted those rachet feels asap. Five months later the completed song is here.

Earlier this week Belcalis started teasing the formal release with several film noire styled promotional pictures alerting the masses of the May 31 launch date. Well now “Press” is officially here.

A little over the two-minute mark the new single finds Cardi in her comfort zone rapping on a mid-tempo bounce where she flips the title to the thirst of jealous females and the media who she has always had a love hate relationship with.

You can listen to “Press” below.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Cardi B Releases Her Much Anticipated New Single “Press” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: