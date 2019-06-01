President Donald Trump Whines About Meghan Markle Not Wanting To Meet Him

When news that President Donald Trump would soon be visiting Buckingham Palac in England, it came out that Meghan Markle would nix meeting with the American leader along with the rest of the Royal Family. In an interview, President Trump called Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex “nasty” in comments but did praise her for being an “American princess.”

The Sun reports:

Officially she will miss next week’s functions while on maternity with three-week-old son Archie.

But it is thought she and Trump are being kept apart to avoid an embarrassing confrontation.

LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton.

Told of Meghan’s barbs by The Sun, Mr Trump insisted it was the first time he’d heard them.

He said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

President Trump will meet with the rest of the Royal Family this coming Monday.

