Mystics Open Their New Home with a BIG Win!

As usual you can find a lot to do over the weekend in the DMV especially in the summertime. Some of the events this weekend included Science Exploration For Kids “Take Flight”, Black Girl Health Expo, Type 1 Diabetes Walk, Don’t Shoot DC and the home opener for our Washington Mystics!

Angie Ange had the pleasure of hosting the Block Party at the Entertainment and Sports Arena leading up to the game. There was great food, fun games, giveaways and live music! Monumental Sports Owner Ted Leonisis shared his excitement for this season and knows we will make it back to the finals to bring the championship to SouthEast DC!

Thankfully we’re on the right track with a big win in their second game for the 2019 season. ESA (Entertainment & Sports Arena) was packed! So many loyal and new fans ranging in age groups came together to break in the Mystics so they can Run It Back!

LET’S GO MYSTICS!

