‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Stars Sued By Man Who Allegedly Caught A Fade At Their Party

If you watch Black Ink Crew: Chicago someone catching a fade almost happens at the same clip as someone getting a tattoo. Now it looks like a beat down allegedly issued by cast members Ryan, Van, Don, and Junior is getting them suid TMZ exclusively reports.

The incident in question took place back in December, and according to legal documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, 9Mag Ronnie Spates claims the 9Mag owner and his employees put hands on feet on him.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … Ronnie Spates claims he was viciously attacked by ‘Black Ink‘ stars Ryan Henry, Van Johnson, Don Brumfield, and Junior Diaz during a December bash in Chicago … and he says the reality show’s production company wanted a fight to break out to make better TV.

Spates claims he was an invited guest minding his own business at the party when Henry, Johnson, Brumfield, and Diaz began kicking the crap out of him. He says the brutal beatdown left him licking serious wounds.

Spates claims show producers fueled the party with loads of booze and actively sought to encourage situations that would lead to conflict, verbal spats, and physical altercations … just so they could create explosive content.

Now we are not 100% sure, but this incident does sound like “Fadesgiving” episode when Junior “sucker punched” fellow cast member Bella’s friend S.P. After suffering a one-hitter quitter, S.P. spits on a female cast member enraging Van, a shirtless Ryan, and Dom who stood up for their friend.

TMZ also broke the news about Junior catching Spates by surprise with his fists, and when police showed up, they found him bleeding from the mouth and woozy after having his lights turned off. Welp, we are interested in seeing how this plays out, more than likely it will end up in the new season of Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s.

