If you’ve been thinking about going back to school, here’s your chance to do so for free.
Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill last year that covers tuition costs at community colleges for qualifying residents.
The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship provides scholarships of up to $5,000 to students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. Single adults earning less than $90,000 are also eligible for the money.
To qualify, prospective students must enroll in a Maryland community college within two years of finishing high school or obtaining a GED. Students would have to take 12 credit hours and have a high school GPA of at least 2.3.
The deadline is June 17th. Click HERE for more information.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Deadline Approaching For Maryland Free Community College Scholarship Program was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com