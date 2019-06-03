Deadline Approaching For Maryland Free Community College Scholarship Program

If you’ve been thinking about going back to school, here’s your chance to do so for free.

Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill last year that covers tuition costs at community colleges for qualifying residents.

The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship provides scholarships of up to $5,000 to students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. Single adults earning less than $90,000 are also eligible for the money.

To qualify, prospective students must enroll in a Maryland community college within two years of finishing high school or obtaining a GED. Students would have to take 12 credit hours and have a high school GPA of at least 2.3.

The deadline is June 17th. Click HERE for more information.

