If you go by its Twitter use, Maryland is the second most stressed-out state in the country, according to a study by British health service provider Babylon.
Their “National Stress” report ranked Maryland No. 2 for stress, behind only Alaska.
About 11 percent of tweets in Maryland were classified as stressed.
See Also: Several Baltimore High Schools Ranked Best In U.S. For 2019
See Also: Baltimore Ranked 7th Best Metropolitan Area For Working Women
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
MD Ranked 2nd Most-Stressed State, According To Its Tweets was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours