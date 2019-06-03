If you go by its Twitter use, Maryland is the second most stressed-out state in the country, according to a study by British health service provider Babylon.

Their “National Stress” report ranked Maryland No. 2 for stress, behind only Alaska.

About 11 percent of tweets in Maryland were classified as stressed.

Source:FoxBaltimore

MD Ranked 2nd Most-Stressed State, According To Its Tweets was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com