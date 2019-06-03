Remains Found In Arkansas Confirmed As Maleah Davis’ Body

Bones and blood found in a black garbage in southwest Arkansas, on Friday, have been confirmed as the remains of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Hours before the remains were found, Davis’ stepfather Derion Vence allegedly confessed to Quanell X, an advocate for Maleah’s mother, to dumping her body in Arkansas, CNN reports.

“All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanell revealed. “He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked to the side of the road, and dumped the body off the road.”

A roadside mowing crew reportedly discovered the black garbage bag with a pungent odor near Interstate 30.

Vence reported Maleah missing on May 4, offering an elaborate story about her mysterious disappearance. Vence claimed he was attacked and Maleah kidnapped on his way to pick up the girl’s mother from the airport. After being allegedly “knocked unconscious” he woke up 24 hours later to Maleah missing, but her one-year-old brother, who he was also in care of, still there.

Surveillance footage later showed Vence leaving the family home carrying a mysterious package. Blood was found in the home. Vence became a suspect. He was arrested a week later. He was initially charged with tampering with a corpse, but with new evidence we expect there will be charges to come.

Maleah’s mother became a subject of infatuation from people who think she was negligent leaving her daughter in the care of Vence when she had suffered a serious head injury in his care a year before. CPS removed the young girl from the home pending an investigation that concluded, she was simply fell.

This is heartbreaking story and though justice won’t bring Maleah back, we pray Vence never sees the light of day.

