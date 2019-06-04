Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces the “DC Music Census”

The DMV is kicking off Black Music Month making history…

“Simply put, Music Matters in the District of Columbia.” a statement we can all agree on, written by Mayor Bowser on the release of their “DC Music Census”. Angie Ange shares this with the DMV as they are collecting information from creatives in the area so more value can be placed in this industry and culture. “Supporting the DC creative community and economy is vital and the DC Music Census augments those efforts”

Be a part of the movement and fill it out here: http://www.dcmusiccensus.splashthat.com

