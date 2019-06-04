Detroit Woman Sentenced After Social Media Fight

We all know the power of social media and how much trouble it can get you in.

One of three women involved in a social media fight, that turned deadly, was sentenced to prison on Monday.

20-year-old Teriana Hicks was sentenced to 2 to 15 years in prison in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Detroit resident, Destiny Parks. She was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Hicks and two other women–Charlie Desharon-Marlene Wooten and Destiny Grace Easterling–were involved in an ongoing dispute with Destiny Parks on social media. In August, the three drove to Parks’ house where they engaged in a physical altercation.

According to officials, as they were fighting, Easterling hit Parks with her car and then proceeded to run her over before leaving the scene. Parks died at the scene.

The other two women will learn their fate at future hearings.

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

