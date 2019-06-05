“I Got One More Run In Me: Vince Carter Announces His Next Season Will Be His Last

Vince Carter (42) defied gravity with his electric dunks and for the most part, has kept father time at bay but looks like that will no longer be the case. Vinsanity announced on Wednesday’s (Jun.6) edition of The Jump with Rachel Nichols and co-host Stephen Jackson that he will be hanging up his Shox BB4’s confirming his astounding 21st season will be his last.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Carter double downed on retirement telling Jackson that he had “one more run” in him. Now we can take this news with a grain of salt cause VC is notorious for pump faking when it comes to walking away from the game as Nichols made sure to point out during the interview. Last year when speaking with Marc Spears of The Undeafeted the 2018-19 season would be the last time we would see him on an NBA court. He added, “I just think that after next season it is time. It’s been great,” but made sure to leave wiggle room by saying, “Maybe two more years.”

Well if anyone can do it, it is definitely Carter who found ways to stay productive on the court despite his age. Last season with the Atlanta Hawks he averaged a decent 7.4 points while shooting a respectable 40% from the field. While his ability to literally jump over people has faded, Vince found other ways to contribute on the court becoming a crafty veteran that any team wouldn’t mind having on their squad.

When its all said and done Vince Carter is a certified Hall of Famer earning trips to eight all-star games and two All-NBA teams. The only thing that has ever eluded him is a championship, so maybe we might see him on a squad that next season that has a decent shot at winning the chip. He definitely deserves a farewell tour worthy that of Kobe and Dwyane Wade sorry Paul Pierce. You can check out some Vince’s most electric dunks in the video below.

Photos: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

“I Got One More Run In Me: Vince Carter Announces His Next Season Will Be His Last was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: