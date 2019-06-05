President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host Fox News Show While Stumping For 45

Conservative shoe-shines Diamond and Silk became superstars for MAGA country after their strong and often belligerent support of President Donald Trump. As employees of Fox News with a new streaming show, the pair work as volunteers for Trump’s reelection bid for 2020 but that might cross some journalistic lines as it would appear the network is offering an endorsement.

On Sunday, the president’s re-election campaign posted a video advertisement on Facebook that featured Diamond and Silk, the YouTube sensations who are paid to host a weekly show for the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation.

So far, Fox News has not responded to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment on the video, in which the duo of sisters tout the president’s first-term achievements and make a strong pitch for his re-election. “President Trump has the resolution and solutions to solve problems,” Lynnette Hardaway (“Diamond”) says in the video. “We don’t need to take a nose dive. We all going to stick with President 45. So that we can win, win, win. Now 2020, here we come!”

The conservative personalities, who joined Fox Nation in November 2018, also appeared in a Trump campaign video in March and warmed up the crowd at a Make America Great Again rally for the president in Wisconsin a month later. (The network has said that it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.”)

When asked about the appearance, a network spokesperson told THR at the time that the duo are not Fox News employees, putting distance between them and the company. “Diamond & Silk license short weekly videos to Fox Nation — they are not Fox News contributors or employees,” the spokesperson said. “When they appear on FNC and FBN, they do so as guests.” (A website for the performers says, “they currently work as contributors on Fox Nation.”)

In simple terms, longtime Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared in a Trump campaign video, which was shot down by the network and yet, they’re leaving Diamond and Silk to essentially run campaign fodder over its channels despite the curious distinction the hosts have been given.

Looks a little funny in the light if you ask us.

