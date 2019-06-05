Trent Williams Reportedly Demands A Trade Or Release Over Handling Of Medical Situation

Trent Williams issues with the Redskins may be about health and not money.

Jason La Canfora is reporting that according to his sources, Williams is demanding a trade or release from the team due to “their handling of his recent medical situation” and has “vowed” not to play with the team

Trent Williams issues with Skins are not financial at all according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. He's told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 5, 2019

Williams has two years left on his deal worth $24 million with no guaranteed money but injuries have hampered him the last couple of seasons. Williams has missed 13 games with various injuries. In April,l Ian Rapaport reported that Williams had a “growth or tumor on his head” but it was removed and he was expected to be ready for Training camp

Adrian Peterson spoke on the situation with Williams.

Adrian Peterson: “I don’t know where that came from. I talk to him all the time and I’ve never heard him say that.” (On Trent Williams report) — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 5, 2019

