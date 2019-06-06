2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out Of $500K Worth Of Jewelry

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way.

ABC NY 7 is reporting that Le’Veon Bell got the surprise of his life on May 25. While coming back from the gym he found his Hollywood, Florida home in disarray. According to police reports parts of his pad were ransacked, specifically his bedroom. Upon further inspection his jewelry collection was nowhere to be found. The pricey ornaments which included a Rolex watch, two gold chains and a diamond pendant were gone. So were the two females that were his house guests.

Bell practiced with the Jets for the first time earlier this week after signing Gang Greene in March. He signed a four year contract that is reportedly worth 52.5 million with roughly 35 million of it being guaranteed. Those NFL checks will definitely come in handy as he is apparently out of close to $520,000 dollars due to the robbery. Thank God for jewelry insurance right?

