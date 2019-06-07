Asante Blackk Shares His Experience Playing Kevin Richardson in “When They See Us”

Ava DuVernay’s new project with Netflix “When They See Us” has a lot of people left with mixed emotions. Overall everyone has said it’s a must see series but just extremely hard to get through.

“you will have a roller coaster of emotions but at the end you will be crying tears of joy…” one of our listeners commented on instagram

Angie and Jordan had a chance to speak with Asante Blackk who is a Baltimore native and plays Kevin Richardson in the series. He emphasizes that we must share our pain so others won’t try to do it for us. Hear more from his interview below…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: