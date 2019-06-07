Fresh off from rocking the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage, Hot Girl and captain of the boat Megan Thee Stallion stopped by Sway In The Morning and put on for the Hotties with an impressive freestyle.

Don’t let the twerking fool you, Megan got bars.

Before showcasing her skills she spoke on her love for cognac D’USSE to be more specific, her parents contributing to her loving her body as well as being inspired by Biggie and Pimp C. Megan also revealed she is still in college and shared a story about her professor stumbling upon her Instagram page and finding out about her rap persona.

Other topics touched on during the sit down with Sway, Tracy and Heather B included her thoughts on politics, the environment, her love life and yes fellas she is single, artists having ghostwriters and much more.

Before she left, she stepped into the valley of the hyenas and didn’t disappoint. The “Realer” rapper floated effortlessly over the “Hit Em Up” instrumental flexing her lyrical prowess and put her haters on notice that she just not here to be looked at, she’s here to also be heard. Step into Megan Thee Stallion’s Sway in The Morning freestyle below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Puts On For The Hotties, Floats On ‘Sway In The Morning’ Freestyle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: