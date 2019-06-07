Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we are officially in Summer season. And while the solstice is still a few weeks away, summer trips have already started! If you are a plus size woman who wants to stand out and look fabulous while you’re on a beach vacation, we have just the pieces for you! Get into these harem jumpsuits that are easy to move in, neon swimsuits, and more that will take your vacation style to first class status! If you’re looking for what to wear for your next weekend getaway, we have you covered with affordable, stylish pieces!

Pick any 3 ensembles, swimsuit, and shoes for a weekend wardrobe under $150.00!

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: