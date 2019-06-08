Gervonta Davis, Baltimore native and two-time Super Featherweight World Champion is scheduled to defend his title against Ricardo Núñez.

This will be his Baltimore Homecoming at the Royal Farms Arena on Saturday, July 27.

Davis is the first World Champion from Baltimore to make a hometown defense in almost 80 years.

“Bringing a show to Baltimore for Gervonta to perform on a stage in front of his hometown fans has been a long-time ask from him and I’m glad it’s coming to fruition,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “The timing that his homecoming is taking place couldn’t be better with him having elevated his career to being the most exciting fighter in the sport and ready to give his hometown fans a treat this summer. July 27 at Royal Farms Arena will be something special for the city of Baltimore.”

Gervonta Davis To Defend Title In B’More At Royal Farms Arena was originally published on 92q.com

