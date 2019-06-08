As a culture, we’ve ranted and raved about canceling Kanye West more times than he’s said “Yeezy.”

But it seems as though every time he drops a new album, has a slammin’ Sunday service and drops some fire Yeezy merch, his cancellation is discontinued and his foolery is ignored.

Let’s be real, any other artists would’ve been banned from speaking certain places after claiming that slavery was a choice. But not Kanye.

The Kardashian King loves to troll us, and it’s starting to seem like some folks like it —dare I say, admire him for it.

Kanye is gonna troll everyone until they hate him and then he’ll drop music everyone loves. Or loves to hate. — Raiden Labs (@RaidenLabs) April 26, 2018

@OgEchi: Happy birthday President Kanye Omari West!game changer,innovator,the supporter of youths and talents, the only artist who coughs & it makes headlines; the fearless & kindest of them all, husband and father of the most cutest kids in Hollywood. Keep breaking boundaries sir

But when is enough enough? When is too far too far?

@sheis_g: Kanye thought that the asshole/bad guy shit was gon keep him in the press… then he went too far

@therealseeran: Y’all give Kanye the most handouts I’ve ever seen. Everything he does is dismissed as “genius” and “art” I don’t think any other artist would get this many passes. You have to draw the line somewhere. What can and what can’t be accepted.

CHECK OUT THESE MOMENTS that almost, and should have, got Kanye West completely outta here.

Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled, Or Nah? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: