Busy Weekend for Angie Ange, On Air Jordan and Lore’l!

Monkeys… New Black Royalty… and He’s a Bad Mother Shut Yo Mouth!
The Morning show crew may have the weekends off but that doesn’t mean the fun ends! Lore’l has been out for a few days and spending time in the DR for her mother’s birthday!
Meanwhile Angie Ange was crowned The “Blaxpert” of the District at the Sold Out “Smart, Funny and Black” event by Amanda Seales at the Kennedy Center!
And Jordan took a trip to New York for an advance screen of the new film “Shaft”. He was able to interview some of the stars from the movie as well!
