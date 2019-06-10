Erica Dixon is sharing the first photos of her baby girls. As previously reported the reality star welcomed twins in May and has remained mum on who the girls’ father is.

Now she’s revealing their names and absolutely adorable faces.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“This will probably be the only pic of them I post but here are my tiny tots fresh out the womb. I’ve been so busy with them and juggling everyday life that I realized I haven’t taken any new pics of them,” Erica captioned a pic of the girls. She also revealed that she named them Embrii and Eryss.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica Dixon Shares First Photos Of Her Twins was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com