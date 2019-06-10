Maryland State Police say a Maryland inmate Herbert Mayes is dead after violence broke out involving inmates on the prison exercise yard.

The 33-year-old inmate fell dead after a scuffle involving six other inmates inside the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Homicide investigators are looking into what happened Saturday afternoon to Mayes.

An autopsy will be done to determine what killed him.

Inmate Dies In A Maryland Prison After Fight With Six Inmates was originally published on 92q.com

