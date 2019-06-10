Deontay Wilder Calls Anthony Joshua A “Broken Man,” Tyson Fury Says He Feels “Robbed” In Draw

Anthony Joshua is still reeling from the embarrassing and shocking defeat he suffered at the hands of massive underdog Andy Ruiz the sent shockwaves across the boxing and sport’s world. The unexpected loss pretty much put on hold, for now, any idea of a matchup between Joshua and the Bronze Bomber, Deontay Wilder. Speaking with TMZ, Wilder decided to continue to hit Joshua while he is down saying Ruiz not only shocked the world but pretty much demoralized the former Heavyweight Champ.

The celebrity gossip site caught up with the man who gave us the classic “TILL THIS DAY” meme and asked him about the fight and as expected the always honest pugilist didn’t hold back. He said Joshua is now a “broken man” and added that he is “mentally done” ouch. He also thinks Joshua is just scared and feels that after witnessing him destroy Dominic Breazeale with a devasting punch contributed to Joshua’s poor performance resulting in him losing all four of his belts to Ruiz. To add even more salt to Joshua’s still open wound, Wilder claims that boxer won’t win his rematch with Ruiz either.

Deontay Wilder Rips 'Broken' Anthony Joshua, Ruiz Will Win Rematch!!https://t.co/fZb7qfsp6s — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 6, 2019

Per TMZ:

That’s Deontay Wilder saying Andy Ruiz didn’t just beat Anthony Joshua in the ring … he crushed the man’s soul.

Wilder touched down at LAX on Wednesday night and couldn’t wait to GO IN on his heavyweight rival — explaining why Ruiz exposed AJ as a weak-minded fighter who can’t hang with the best.

“When you perform that way as a champion??? He gave up!! He quit!!!!”

Of course, Ruiz — a heavy underdog — beat the snot out of Joshua at Madison Square Garden on Saturday … taking all 4 of Joshua’s championship belts in the process.

Now, with reports that Joshua has exercised his rematch clause to fight Ruiz again — Wilder thinks it won’t actually happen because Anthony KNOWS he’ll lose.

Wilder also thinks Joshua is HAPPY he lost the fight because now there’s no more pressure on him to be perfect.

This just sounds like Wilder trying to live rent-free in Joshua’s head with this trash talking till or we should say if the two heavyweights do meet in the boxing ring. We just hope Anthony Joshua can get back on track because a Wilder/Joshua still needs to happen.

Recently, Tyson Fury opened up about his fight with Wilder, saying he felt robbed because the result of the fight was a draw.

“If I had lost to Deontay Wilder, I’d said, ‘Fair play, Deontay. You beat me,’” Fury said, while imitating a handshake. “No chance. I won the fight 10 rounds to two. But I get a draw, which only adds cayenne pepper to my story because it makes it more watchable, more controversial. after everything I’ve been through, they robbed me of the biggest comeback in boxing history.”

Deontay Wilder Calls Anthony Joshua A “Broken Man,” Tyson Fury Says He Feels “Robbed” In Draw was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: