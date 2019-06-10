Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than Anything In Life’

Rihanna‘s still teasing the Navy about a new album but in a new interview with Interview Magazine, she lets loose why the album isn’t out and why she’s ready to be a mom!

The 31-year-old “Work” singer opened up about her private life with Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson about motherhood being something she wants “more than anything in life.”

Now, Rihanna is in a relationship and has been dating Hasaan Jameel since 2018. Are the couple in love? Rihanna says she is. “Of course I am,” she told Paulson but alluded to the fact that there’s no timetable for a wedding and marriage. “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?” she said.

Rih added, “I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

As far as the new album is concerned, well Rih opened up about that too. And even Rihanna says she doesn’t know when it’s coming out.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she said. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.”

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out,” Rihanna added.

