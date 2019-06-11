Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.
The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Mario.
The award-winning singer performed to a packed house Saturday evening. See his amazing performance above!
Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]
1. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 18
2. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 18
3. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 18
4. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 18
5. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 18
6. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 6 of 18
7. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 18
8. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 8 of 18
9. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 9 of 18
10. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 10 of 18
11. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 18
12. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 18
13. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 18
14. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 14 of 18
15. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 15 of 18
16. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 16 of 18
17. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 17 of 18
18. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 18 of 18
Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com