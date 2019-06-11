CLOSE
Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Mario.

The award-winning singer performed to a packed house Saturday evening. See his amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

