Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Mario.

The award-winning singer performed to a packed house Saturday evening. See his amazing performance above!

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: We Are Here For “You” Nicole Bus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd [VIDEO]

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] 18 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 18 2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 18 3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 18 4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 18 5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 18 6. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 6 of 18 7. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 18 8. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 8 of 18 9. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 9 of 18 10. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 10 of 18 11. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 18 12. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 18 13. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 18 14. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 14 of 18 15. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 15 of 18 16. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 16 of 18 17. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 17 of 18 18. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com