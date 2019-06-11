ESPN and Marvel Remix Five Classic Comic Book Covers Featuring Top NFL Draftees

Looks like Disney owning both ESPN and Marvel makes for excellent crossover content. The two giants announced a collaboration that reimagined five classic Marvel comic book covers replacing the superheroes that graced them with the NFL’s top five 2019 draftees.

First debuting during April’s live broadcast of the NFL draft, artists at the House of Ideas remixed five iconic Marvel comic books which include Spider-Man’s debut AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15 and Captain America’s first self-titled issue CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100. The artists drew inspiration from the covers and turned Kyler Murray, MAGA Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, Dwayne Haskins and DK Metcalf in superhero versions of themselves.

Number one overall draft pick out fresh out of the University of Oklahoma, and now Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback fills in for the web crawler on AMAZING FANTASY #15’s cover that was initially crafted by the legendary Steve Ditko.

Number two draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers and hater of all things Black takes the place of Iron Man from in a remixed version of Gene Colan’s INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (1968) #1 legendary cover. If you ask us Tony Stark deserved better honestly.

Bosa’s teammate at Ohio State Dwayne Haskins fills in for the Mighty God of Thunder Thor himself in an interpretation of Jack Kirby’s JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83 cover.

Up next is the Carolina Panthers first-round pick defensive end out of Florida State Brian Burns. He channels his inner Steve Rogers and reps the red white and blue like Captain America did on his CAPTAIN AMERICA #100 which was also drawn by the legend Jack Kirby.

Last but certainly not least, Seattle Seahawks first round pick wide receiver DK Metcal pays homage to Power Man aka Luke Cage himself with an accurate recreation of CAGE (1992) #1, drawn initially by Dwyane Turner.

These covers are a real indication that Marvel collaborations with anything works.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

