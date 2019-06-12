Miley Cyrus Finally Apologizes for Her ‘F*cked Up’ Comments About Hip-Hop from 2017

The year was 2017. Drake and Chris Brown were still beefing, Jay-Z wasn’t a billionaire, Twitter wasn’t as toxic as it is now, oh — and Miley Cyrus pissed everyone off when she downplayed hip-hop just five years after creating the cringeworthy yet catchy 23 alongside Mike Will Made it.

“I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she infamously told Billboard that year. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that.”

The rap community was up in arms after allowing the Disney-channel-star-turned-pop-princess into the hip-hop world and rightfully accused her of exploiting the culture before trashing it because it no longer benefited her career.

But finally, a fan released a youtube video entitled “Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav… Sorry,” to which Cyrus decided to comment on and offer an overdue apology.

“Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice,” she said. “I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of “the scene.” There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have [a lot to] learn about. Silence is [a part] of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial . I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said; I f*cked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right.”

Oh, and Miley is back on the rap scene, as she just dropped her She Is Coming EP, which includes contributions from hip-hop stars Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, and Mike Will Made-It, who served as executive producer on Bangerz.

