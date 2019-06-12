Must See TV: Oakland Raiders Will Be On This Upcoming Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

NFL fans couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario. When HBO’s all-access show Hard Knocks returns, the Oakland Raiders and all of their dysfunction will take center stage this season. The team made it official yesterday in Tweet announcing their participation with the show which is now in its 14th season. So that means all upcoming ridiculous moves made by head coach Jon Gruden and the front office will be on camera.

From obvious stars to guys you might not know — yet. Five Raiders poised for breakout roles on @HBO's Hard Knocks: https://t.co/jld76sn2tH — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 12, 2019

Too bad Marshawn Lynch won’t be around this season, we definitely would have loved to see unfiltered Beast Mode in action. But that’s okay cause former ESPN analyst Jon Gruden and his band of misfits will supply all the entertainment we need in the 5 episode behind the scenes look at the upcoming training camp for the team. Based on his previous ridiculous decisions like trading away Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, we are sure Gruden got some more insane moves up his sleeve.

We can’t also forget the Raiders bringing in problematic star wide receiver Antonio Brown who left his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers after calling out his former QB Ben Rothelsberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If that is not enough dysfunction for you, the Raiders for some reason picked up habitually suspended linebacker Vontaze Burfict as well as unretired offensive lineman and well-known bully Richie Incognito.

HBO couldn’t have asked for a more perfect team honestly. In press release Raiders’ owner Mark Davis added :

“Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.” We expect the drama to be off the charts when the show premieres this year on HBO. When the movie channel started the show, this is definitely the kinda mess they were hoping to see and show. Will you be tuned in? Let us know in the comment section below.

