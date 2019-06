Reports came in this morning about “United Gun Shop” in Rockville Maryland being robbed. The 5 suspects ran into a police cruiser when they were fleeing the scene and that is what alerted law enforcement to step in. The police shot at the car and killed one of the suspects but the other 4 are on the loose. Again all we can say is violence is not the answer and criminal activity isn’t the answer either.

