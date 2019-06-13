Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Resigns From Columbia Law School Professor Gig

Elizabeth Lederer, who along with Linda Fairstein prosecuted the infamous “Central Park Five” case in New York, has been forced to resign from her position as a Columbia Law School professor. Like Fairstein, Lederer faced heavy criticism in the wake of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us Netflix series that focused on the Exonerated Five as they prefer to be called.

Lederer, the former Assistant D.A. who tried the infamous case back in 1989, resigned Wednesday. She was a part-time professor at Columbia but had come under fire since the Netflix series “When They See Us” debuted.

Lederer, played by Vera Farmiga in the series, worked alongside Linda Fairstein. As we’ve reported … Fairstein has also caught flak and recently resigned from a nonprofit board of directors and the Board of Trustees at Vassar College. Her book publisher also dropped her.

The Black Law Students Association at Columbia called Lederer’s actions in the CP5 case “racist” … and pressured school administrators to remove her from the faculty.

Fairstein has hit back at DuVernay and critics of her actions with a recent op-ed. Lederer has been quiet thus far.

